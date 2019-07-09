Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya miffed with THESE false rumours

MUMBAI: Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi are one of the most adorable couples in Telly town. The actors are being loved by their fans for their chemistry. The couple was supposed to celebrate their wedding anniversary, but instead of heading to China, Vivek has been admitted in the hospital as he was suffering from stomach pains. It all started when he was shooting for Nach Baliye 9. After his admission, the reports of him doing an overdose of protein supplements started doing the rounds. It was speculated that protein overdose was the reason for Vivek's incessant and severe stomach cramps. These rumours have irked Vivek.

Putting an end to the rumours, Vivek told a leading tabloid, "I am still at the Nanavati hospital and feeling a little better. I was diagnosed of intestinal infection and liver abscess. The problem developed because of bad food that I must have had a few months ago. Luckily, in my case I got fever and it helped in raising an alarm that something wrong had happened to me. Had I delayed it, the results could have been fatal. I was admitted on 30th June. Things are little better now, but I am really upset with the way things have been reported about my illness. There were reports claiming that I fell ill because of the overdose of protein supplements. Nobody tried to verify with me, my manager or my wife. We were just a call away. I am appalled with highly irresponsible journalism that is being done today."

Divyanka too is upset with the reports and said, "I am happy that Vivek is doing better now. The last few days have been very exhausting for all us. I am really thankful that you guys actually called up Vivek to inquire about his health. People have gone ahead to report false news without even cross-checking with us. I took a few calls of journalists in last few days and confirmed to them that he has been hospitalised. But I was shocked when I read reports stating that he had taken overdose of protein supplements. I was shocked how can people play with someone's image. I mean Vivek has been into fitness even before he joined the entertainment industry. Everyone knows how disciplined he is when it comes to fitness and people are writing imaginary stuff without even verifying. How can you play with an actor's image? Don't they know what all goes behind achieving that kind of body."