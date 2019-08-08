Divyanka Tripathi appreciates the street schools and the teachers for their efforts

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been entertaining audience with her TV work and fans love her for her acting chops. The actress, who is currently playing the lead role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is an active social media user. She regularly posts something. This time, she took to social media to appreciate the street schools and the teachers for their efforts.

The actress, who made her debut with Zee TV’s Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, recently posted a picture on Instagram and it is winning hearts on social media. In the picture, she is appreciating the street schools and the teachers for their efforts. She wrote, “Just spotted a street school! Tight hug to these teachers, students and those who are supporting the cause! My day is made! PS : Zoom in! Look at their beaming faces. Note: It’s #MumbaiMonsoon. Imagine how they must be managing #EducationInRains #BoundlessEducation”

Take a look below: