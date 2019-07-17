Divyanka Tripathi calls ‘THEM’ her Gurus

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular and loved television actresses. She is admired by her fans for her acting chops and good looks. The actress, who is currently playing the role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla in the popular Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is pretty active on social media. She regularly updates her fans about her whereabouts via her social media handles.

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, the actress has shared a picture along with her parents Narendra Nath Tripathi and Neelam Tripathi. She also went on to call them her Gurus.

Divyanka captioned her picture as, "Meet my Gurus who shaped me... Who may be proud of me but I'm Super Proud of them! #Papa #Mummy and #Sweety whom I could never address as dee. #HappyGuruPurnima."

Take a look at her Instagram post below: