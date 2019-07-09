Divyanka Tripathi congratulates Amit Sarin for this!

MUMBAI: Actor Amit Sarin surely knows how to settle for nothing but the best. The actor, who shifted his base to Los Angeles last year to kickstart his Hollywood production house with his wife Vineesha as the creative head, already has his first project, Tiger Heart, rolling out soon. And for this, the actor has roped in Anaconda director Dwight Little. Recently, Divyanka Tripathi took to social media and congratulated him for the progress in his career.

The film will star five actors, four of which will be Hollywood artists and Amit will essay the fifth role.

For the uninitiated, Amit was last seen in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins on Star Plus. Amit has also been seen in shows such as Kkusum, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Doli Saja Ke and Pavitra Rishta.