Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya's romantic getaway at Macau

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein stars Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are tantamount to #PureCoupleGoals. The couple dated for a while and then got married to each other on July 8th, 2016.

Their wedding trended on social media for days, and their fans were completely hooked to their phones.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

Time flies by, and DiVek, as their fans fondly call them, are all set to step into their fourth year of married life. The couple also likes to travel a lot, and they go on many vacations. They recently went for a romantic getaway Macau, which is a beautiful autonomous region on the south coast of China.

Divyanka took to her official Instagram handle and shared a few lovely pictures with her prince charming. She captioned one of her posts as, 'What's so enchanting about Eiffel, that in Paris or Macao, you are compelled to be a romantic.' And along with her solo picture, she wrote, 'Posing with the angels. How often does that happen?' Divyanka captioned one of their couple pictures as 'Tera dhiyaan kidhar hai. Teri heroine idhar hai.'

Take a look at the snaps shared by Divyanka.