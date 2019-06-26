Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya to host the premiere of Nach Baliye Season 9

MUMBAI: The most successful dance reality show Nach Baliye is all set to return with season 9 starting from July 20th. The show will be produced by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and Jennifer Winget and Sunil Grover will be hosting this season.



Now, there is a buzz going around that Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who won the last season with husband Vivek Dahiya, will be hosting the grand premiere of the show.



As per media sources, Divyanka will be hosting the first episode of Nach Baliye, but there is no confirmation whether Vivek will be a part of the show. The jodis, along with the host, will probably shoot for the premiere episode on July 2nd in Mumbai. This is indeed great news, given that we have already seen Divyanka's prowess as a host in The Voice.



The first two jodis have already been revealed: Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva and Vishal Singh and Madhurima Tuli. The makers have been teasing fans with an interesting twist to the announcements. The show this season will see exes come together. Apart from exes, a few married couples will also be a part of the show. Among others, it is speculated that Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy and Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla will participate.