News

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya proves that she is a pocket full of SUNSHINE!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Jul 2019 08:02 PM

MUMBAI:Just like the audience adores their favourite television and Bollywood actors, fans also hold a special place for most television celebrities. One such personality who has massive fan following and acknowledges her fans' wishes and sentiments is Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya.

Divyanka, with her role as Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has the audience smitten. The beautiful and talented actress will be seen in a new avatar in AltBalaji's upcoming series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. She will play a chef and star opposite the very handsome Rajeev Khandelwal.

Apart from her contributions on television, she is very active on social media, through which she stays in touch with her fans constantly. This morning, Divyanka made our day, as she wished her fans a good morning with a sweet picture of herself.  

She posed in a white Indian outfit and mentioned, ‘no refine just sunshine’ in her post.

View this post on Instagram

Good morning my friends! No refine. Just sunshine.

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Isn't she a pocket full of sunshine?
Tags > Divyanka Tripathi, Ishita Bhalla, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Vivek Dahiya,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Sehban Azim
Sehban Azim
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Hiba Nawab
Hiba Nawab
Itishree Singh
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

past seven days