Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya proves that she is a pocket full of SUNSHINE!

MUMBAI:Just like the audience adores their favourite television and Bollywood actors, fans also hold a special place for most television celebrities. One such personality who has massive fan following and acknowledges her fans' wishes and sentiments is Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya.

Divyanka, with her role as Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has the audience smitten. The beautiful and talented actress will be seen in a new avatar in AltBalaji's upcoming series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. She will play a chef and star opposite the very handsome Rajeev Khandelwal.

Apart from her contributions on television, she is very active on social media, through which she stays in touch with her fans constantly. This morning, Divyanka made our day, as she wished her fans a good morning with a sweet picture of herself.

She posed in a white Indian outfit and mentioned, ‘no refine just sunshine’ in her post.

Isn't she a pocket full of sunshine?