Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s happy time with her family

MUMBAI:
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the popular and loved television actresses. She is known for shows like Ye Hai Mohabbatein
, and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann
. The pretty lady is a busy bee, but she makes sure to spend quality time with her family.
The actress regularly shares photos from her sets, photoshoots and also from her outings with her family. A few days back, she and her hubby Vivek Dahiya hosted a brunch for their family members and had also shared a photo wherein they were seen standing outside a popular restaurant. Later, the actress shared photos giving a glimpse of what was happening inside the luncheon. In the picture, Divyanka can be seen posing with Vivek’s family, and together all of them made for a happy family picture. Divyanka can be seen sporting a casual look with black sunglasses. Her beaming face vividly says how much she enjoyed with her family.
Her caption read, “#SettingSun #RisingLove From #FamilyBrunch that day.”
Take a look at her post below:
On the professional front, Divyanka is seen as Ishita Bhalla
in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
and is also hosting the singing reality show The Voice
. She will be making her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s show Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala
.
