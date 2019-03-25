Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s happy time with her family

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the popular and loved television actresses. She is known for shows like Ye Hai Mohabbatein, and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. The pretty lady is a busy bee, but she makes sure to spend quality time with her family.The actress regularly shares photos from her sets, photoshoots and also from her outings with her family. A few days back, she and her hubby Vivek Dahiya hosted a brunch for their family members and had also shared a photo wherein they were seen standing outside a popular restaurant. Later, the actress shared photos giving a glimpse of what was happening inside the luncheon. In the picture, Divyanka can be seen posing with Vivek’s family, and together all of them made for a happy family picture. Divyanka can be seen sporting a casual look with black sunglasses. Her beaming face vividly says how much she enjoyed with her family.Her caption read, “#SettingSun #RisingLove From #FamilyBrunch that day.”Take a look at her post below:On the professional front, Divyanka is seen as Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and is also hosting the singing reality show The Voice. She will be making her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s show Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.