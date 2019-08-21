Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s style game is on point

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who is one of the most popular and loved television stars, recently celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with her family and siblings. The pretty lady, who is quite an active social media user, shared some pictures from this year’s Rakhi celebrations.

Divyanka took to Instagram to share a couple of snippets from this year’s Rakhi. In the first photo, we get to see Divyanka striking an elegant pose in a stunning white anarkali suit. The actress looked absolutely stunning in an all white outfit. In another photo, she can be seen striking a happy pose with hubby Vivek and his sister, Riya Dahiya and her brothers. Everyone seemed to be in a good mood and Divyanka and Vivek looked elated to be among siblings.

Divyanka captioned her post as, “#DressedUpForRakhi...ought to share the pictures. Swipe left to see those whom I trust with my eyes shut!”

Take a look below:

On the work front, Divyanka made her debut with Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. Currently, she is seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She is also gearing up for her digital debut, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.