Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's drastic weight loss will MOTIVATE you

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been entertaining audience with her TV work and fans love her for her acting chops. She is currently playing the lead role in the popular soap, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

The pretty lady has a huge fan following and she is also being admired for her style statements. But did you know the actress has undergone a shocking transformation and her weight loss has inspired many? The actress, who had put on a lot of weight after her accident on the sets of her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, a few years ago, has shed all the extra kilos. The gorgeous lady has shocked and surprised fans with her drastic transformation. She has been focusing on losing weight and is following a right diet all the more after her husband and actor Vivek Dahiya motivated her. He has been a fitness freak and the couple loves to work out together and give major couple and fitness goals.

Divyanka, who was mostly seen in traditional wear earlier, now sports stylish outfits with elan. She looks confident than ever. Her style sense has also evolved in the recent period. Her transformation journey will surely motivate you to exercise and get rid of the extra kilos.

Check out her stunning pictures right here: