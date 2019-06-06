From Divyanka Tripathi to Erica Fernandes: Meet the celebrities with the highest number of followers!

MUMBAI: With the advent of Instagram, people often share their photos and narrate their journeys and stories through pictures and videos.



Even actors took to the social media engagement portal, and now, it has

become one of the most popular resources in the world. It's not just a social photo network – it's a lifestyle!



The world has become a smaller place as actors can communicate and connect easily with their fans and followers. And with this, it has also become a place where people often rejoice when they gain a higher number of followers. The television industry has a bunch of actors who have gained immense love and fan following on Instagram. Let's talk about a few famous ones.



Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has a strong 10.5 million people following her on Instagram, while Erica has 1.9 million people who are keen on her minute-to-minute updates.



Jennifer Winget too has a good follower base, as she leads her handle with 7.7 million people and growing.Hina Khan has gained immense admiration for her devotion to her career, and her entry at the Cannes Film Festival is something that made the entire industry proud. Hina currently has 5.4 million people following her, and with the way she is growing as an actor and a personality, we guess the numbers will only pick up.Shivangi Joshi too is much loved and a popular household name now. One cannot imagine hitting the bed without watching her as Naira on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She currently has 2.2 million followers.Who's your favorite celebrity Instagrammer?