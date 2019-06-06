From Divyanka Tripathi to Erica Fernandes: Meet the celebrities with the highest number of followers!

MUMBAI: With the advent of Instagram, people often share their photos and narrate their journeys and stories through pictures and videos.
Even actors took to the social media engagement portal, and now, it has
become one of the most popular resources in the world. It's not just a social photo network – it's a lifestyle!
The world has become a smaller place as actors can communicate and connect easily with their fans and followers. And with this, it has also become a place where people often rejoice when they gain a higher number of followers. The television industry has a bunch of actors who have gained immense love and fan following on Instagram. Let's talk about a few famous ones.
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has a strong 10.5 million people following her on Instagram, while Erica has 1.9 million people who are keen on her minute-to-minute updates.
