News

Divyanka Tripathi felicitated with Madhya Pradesh Ratn Award

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2018 03:12 PM

Mumbai: What can be more exciting and pleasing than to see that satisfied and proud smile on your parents’ face when they are appreciated for your commendable achievements?

The case of the gorgeous actress Divyanka Tripathi, much popular for her role of Ishimaa in Star Plus' daily Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is no different.

Recently, the actress has been bestowed with 'Madhya Pradesh Ratn Samman’. Ecstatic on being honored with such an award, she shared her happiness on her Instagram handle. And it seems that more than the award, Divyanka is thrilled about the fact that her parents received the award on her behalf. 

Have a look at her Instagram post… 

What do you think about Divyanka Tripathi?

TellyChakkar congratulates the stunning Divyanaka Tripathi and wishes good luck for her future endeavors! 

