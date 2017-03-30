Divyanka Tripathi found a Fan in Sonakshi Sinha’s Mom

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, daughter of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha and former actress Poonam Sinha, says her mother is a "huge fan" of actress Divyanka Tripathi and her TV show "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein".



Sonakshi will next be seen as a judge alongside director Mohit Suri and ace choreographer Terence Lewis on upcoming couple dance reality show "Nach Baliye 8", where Divyanka will appear as a contestant alongside her husband Vivek Dahiya.



After watching Divyanka and Vivek's performance while shooting for the first episode, Sonakshi said: "They set the perfect example of ‘romance wala dance'.



"My mother is a huge fan of Divyanka. She loves her performance in ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' and looks upon Ishi Maa's character on screen and catches her episodes whenever she spares time."



Divyanka was overwhelmed on hearing that and said: "I hope I can have her on one of the episodes, seek her blessings in person and get a chance to share the stage with her."



"Nach Baliye 8" will be aired on Star Plus starting from Sunday.

(Source: IANS)