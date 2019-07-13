Divyanka Tripathi opens up about how she dealt with Vivek Dahiya's health, rumours and more

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most popular couples in telly town. Their chemistry is loved by their fans. And the way, they always stand up for each other gives their fans major relationship goals. Recently, Vivek grabbed headlines for not so right reasons. He was admitted to the hospital a couple of days back after complaining about intestinal infection, which, however, was later diagnosed as liver abscess. However, there were rumours about him using steroids. The rumour definitely upset the couple. Now, his wife Divyanka opened up about how they dealt with the difficult time.

Speaking about it, the actress told Hindustan times how being in the hospital was scary and those five days were hell for her and the families. She also added how she burst into tears seeing him unwell and taking decisions alone was difficult.

The actress added how the two always take decision together but here she had to do it all alone and though she wanted his opinion, she couldn't ask him. She added how Vivek is positive and that he tried making them smile after he was all well. Talking about taking health for granted, she also said how we don't often realize that it isn't money and fame that matters and how during such a tough time, she realized who their true friends are and how this situation brought about a reality check to them.

Talking about the rumours about Vivek falling ill because of steroids, the actress said how they were hurtful given Vivek has been working out for years now. She said further how she felt extremely bad about it and how he has a lean body, not one that is pumped up. The actress had also responded to the same very strongly on her social media.