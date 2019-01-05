News

Divyanka Tripathi's fitness goals post her vacation in Switzerland

MUMBAI: Divyanka is one the most loved television actors on screen. She has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

Many celebrities went out of India to bring in the News Year. Ekta Kapoor and gang went to Turkey. Meanwhile, Divyanka and Vivek flew to Switzerland.

Obviously, when one is on vacation, one tends to enjoy and eat a lot. Actors are fitness conscious and sweat it out at the gym as soon as they are home.

The recent one to join the gang is none other than Divyanka, who is back at the gym after her vacation in Switzerland. She took to her Instagram and mentioned about the same.

She shared a picture of herself and captioned is saying, ‘Off to melt that #SwissCheese, burn those #IceCreamSundaes and crush those #ChristmasCakes I was in love with two days back!’

