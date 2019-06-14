Divyanka Tripathi says that she had stopped getting work due to rumours of her being “unprofessional”

MUMBAI: From the past few days, there are rumours doing the round that Divyanka is creating a ruckus on the sets of AltBalaji’s Cold Lassi And Chicken Masala. The actress had also skipped Ekta Kapoor’s birthday bash, because all’s not well between the two.

Well, the actress clarified the matter and said that there was no problem between Ekta and her. The actress had gone live on her social media to talk to her fans so that she could clear the rumours surrounding her.

Divyanka said that she is doing this session as many of her fans arr wondering what is happening in her life. Her co-actors at times feel that she doesn’t like to work anymore and doesn’t give dates.

But she is managing a show and a web series, and her life has been full of ups and downs.

And sometimes, her day is filled with a lot of work.

Divyanka also went on to narrate an incident from Banoo Main Teri Dulhann days when a few people tried to malign her name by terming her unprofessional. 'I will narrate an incident - years back when I was doing my first show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann even after giving it everything - my heart, soul - there were some people in the production house who were not fond of me for certain reasons. So, in order to shrug off their own responsibility and keep their own mistakes hidden, they maligned my image. I was the soft target there. The higher authorities listened to them and in fact post, this incident people stopped giving me work by calling me unprofessional,' said Divyanka.

The actress added, however, that she did not stop and continued to work hard, 'I just knew that if I am the unprofessional, the world will come to know, and if I am not, they will get to know even this. I always knew that one day, my work will speak for me. People feel I am very soft spoken. Yes, I am. That is my personality I can't change it for somebody. Similarly, if I am professional, I will stay one forever. Certain rumours are being churned, and at times, my name gets spoiled. But I always tell myself that my work will speak for me. That's what I am doing - working hard,' she said.