Divyanka Tripathi shows you the right way to make coffee

07 Jan 2019 08:08 PM

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most loved television actresses who enjoys a massive fan following. The actress is currently seen essaying the role of Ishita in the show Yeh Hai Mohabaatein.  

Now in our daily lives we all do something funny, quirky and video shoot our activities and then share them on social media. However, sometimes we do get irritated when someone shoots us but when we watch it later we cherish the moment.

A similar case happened with Divyanka. In a video, she can be seen preparing coffee and that moment was captured by her mom. In the video, you can see how the ace actress is saying that she is so good in making coffee, whereas her mom says that she hasn’t added milk to her coffee and Divyanka says that’s why her coffee is the best.

She shared the video and captioned it saying, ‘My mom loves doing this...capturing every moment on her phone!! We generally grumble in disapproval when it's happening but truthfully we relish watching it later.’

