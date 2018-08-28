Divyanka Tripathi turns chef for Ekta Kapoor, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee’s ramp romance, Donal Bisht meets with an accident, and other Telly Updates

Siddhant Karnick’s message for his fans

Fan love that actors receive is indeed special. Actor Siddhant Karnick was recently in Indonesia, and where the actor had a memorable experience. He shared a post about the same on his Instagram profile.

Sabse Smart Kaun to go off air

Star Plus’ Sabse Smart Kaun? turned out to be a much-loved show, as it took gaming and fun to another level. It required for players to be smart and be able to apply basic logic and had its own unique charm.

The show has now wrapped up, and host Ravi Dubey took to his Instagram profile to inform his fans about the same.

Fenil Umrigar finally seen in a new project

&TV’s Laal Ishq has seen many actors come together for different episodes. The stakes keep getting higher and several A-listers have been a part of the show. All set to be seen in the upcoming episode will be another lot of talented actors. Vipul Gupta, Fenil Umrigar, and Falaq Naaz have been roped in to play the leads for a storyline. Vipul and Fenil will be seen playing a couple, and Falaq’s character will be the surprise element in the saga. Their story is based in Uttar Pradesh.

Ashish Sharma’s take on Asian Games

Ashish Sharma has always been vocal about his thoughts on social issues and various other matters. Recently, the actor shared his views on his Twitter profile about the ongoing Asian Games and the fact that it’s a proud moment for us, as we have won gold, silver, and bronze medals. This is what Ashish had to say.

Don’t know about #AccheDin but India is definitely making its presence felt in overall sports lately and specially women athletes,these athletes aren’t born yesterday they’ve been there always all they needed was an efficient system in place,kudos @Ra_THORe https://t.co/ADaNdjS2g5 — ashish sharma (@ashish30sharma) August 27, 2018

Comedy Circus promo out

It’s been a while since a comedy show entertained us, especially after The Kapil Sharma Show wrapped up. However, we now have Comedy Circus coming up soon. The promo of the show is out. Once again, Archana Puran Singh and Sohail Khan will be the honored and much-roasted judges of the show.

Reportedly, Anita Hassanandini, Aditi Bhatia, Mubeen Saudagar, Siddharth Sagar, Karishma Sharma, Ojaswi Oberoi, and Ketan Singh will be the faces of the show. The weekend show will launch on 15 September at 9 PM.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee’s ramp romance

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are one of the most loved couples of television. Gurmeet was recently the showstopper for one of the shows of Lakme Fashion Week, where he walked for designer Soumyadeep Dutta. His wife Debina sat in the front aisle to cheer for her husband and in support of the Bengali designer. As Gurmeet hit the ramp, he acknowledged Debina’s presence and they shared an adorable moment as he walked up to her and made a sweet gesture, leaving the audience with a smile.

Ekta Kapoor hints at all-new ALTBalaji show

Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji is coming up with some interesting new shows that have different concepts. The ace producer took on to her Twitter profile and announced that a new show will soon be launched on ALTBalaji. It will be a love story between two chefs with a past and a love for food.

Ok since ppl got it! An official statement! A love story between two chefs! That shared pain betrayal a past and the love for FOOD!most love stories end in a kitchen this started in one @dorisdey209 @jaya_misra — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) August 27, 2018

Starting sooon an #altbalajiorignal — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) August 27, 2018

Actor and writer Ram Yashvardhan in Suzana Ghai’s next for Star Bharat

Producer Suzana Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment will soon be coming up with a show on Star Bharat. Talented actor, poet, and writer Ram Yashvardhan, who has been part of the movie Uday, will play one of the leads in the show, which will be a daily drama revolving around a powerful female protagonist. As always, Suzana will etch characters that are very close to reality.+

Michael Rajpoot to enter Sony TV’s Mere Sai

Sony TV’s popular show Mere Sai, produced by Dashami Creations, will see the entry of a prominent character now. Rookie actor Michael Rajpoot will play the role of Abdul, a person who was abandoned in his childhood by his parents. His encounter with Sai will initially be aggressive, wherein he will even challenge Sai at a fight.

Gurpreet Saini, Prabal Panjabi, and Pranay Manchanda in Screen Patti’s series, The Weekends

TVF’s The Screen Patti (TSP), the youth-centric new-age comedy channel for men, will soon come up with a fun-series titled The Weekends, which will be about three friends (boys) who, over a course of few weekends, will witness drastic life-changing moments. The concept has been dealt with in a fun way.

Actors Gurpreet Saini, Prabal Panjabi, and Pranay Manchanda will play the lead cast in the series. Screen Patti, as we know, has given digital viewers entertaining content via series like Awkward Conversations with Parents, Zeroes, and Office vs Office.

Divyanka Tripathi turns chef for Ekta Kapoor

There is some exciting news for the fans of Divyanka Tripathi, as the lady will now step into the shoes of a chef for her next gig, courtesy Ekta Kapoor. The two are really good friends in real life. Divyanka’s fans began speculating about where they would possibly see the lady play a chef. Some thought it would be on Ye Hai Mohabbatein, and some assumed it to be in a web series. Ekta revealed the truth on her Twitter account.

Donal Bisht meets with an accident

Donal Bisht, who is seen in the serial Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, recently met with an accident. She had to drive a Scooty and clash with Roop. That’s when the bike skidded and she was injured.

Kavita Kaushik quits Facebook

Kavita Kaushik seems to be a bit upset with Facebook. The actress has quit the social media platform and expressed her reasons for doing so in bold and clear terms. Kavita is unhappy with all the negativity that surrounds the site and feels that she is a complete misfit on it. That’s the reason she doesn’t want to be a part of the clutter and has signed off from it permanently.

Jamai Raja to be remade in Oriya

Ravi Dubey’s Jamai Raja, which was a huge success, will be remade in Oriya. The actor shared the news with his fans on his Instagram profile.

Aditi Sharma bags a film

Aditi Sharma is currently entertaining the audience with her power-packed performance in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. Her character Mauli is loved by the audience, and the actress will be seen on the big screen too. Aditi has been doing films for a really long time now, but in this upcoming film, she looks adorable yet formidable. The actress shared the poster with her fans and well-wishers on her Instagram profile.