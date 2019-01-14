Divyanka Tripathi turns host with The Voice India Season 3

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi will have one more feather in her cap! The actress will soon be making her debut as a host.



According to reports, Divyanka will host The Voice India Season 3 on Star Plus.



Music maestro A R Rahman will be part of the show as Super Judge, while Adnan Sami, Armaan Malik, Harshdeep Kaur, and Kanika Kapoor will be seen as mentors.



Divyanka became a household name with Banoo Main Teri Dulhan but gained recognition as Ishita in Ye Hai Mohabbatein. While the show has been running successfully for over 5 years now, rumour has it that it will end soon.