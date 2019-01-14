News

Divyanka Tripathi turns host with The Voice India Season 3

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Jan 2019 08:49 PM
MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi will have one more feather in her cap! The actress will soon be making her debut as a host.

According to reports, Divyanka will host The Voice India Season 3 on Star Plus.

Music maestro A R Rahman will be part of the show as Super Judge, while Adnan Sami, Armaan Malik, Harshdeep Kaur, and Kanika Kapoor will be seen as mentors.

Divyanka became a household name with Banoo Main Teri Dulhan but gained recognition as Ishita in Ye Hai Mohabbatein. While the show has been running successfully for over 5 years now, rumour has it that it will end soon.
Tags > Divyanka Tripathi, The Voice India Season 3, Star Plus, Adnan Sami, Armaan Malik, Harshdeep Kaur, and Kanika Kapoor, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

In pics: Sara Ali Khan celebrates Lohri with...

In pics: Sara Ali Khan celebrates Lohri with family and friends
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days