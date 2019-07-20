Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya and Aditi Bhatia had a REUNION

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is one of the most popular and loved shows. The TV soap has been entertaining audience with its narrative for a long time now. Fans enjoy watching the show and they also love how the cast bonds off screen.

The star cast of the show include some popular actors from the television industry who have a huge fan base too. Divyanka Tripathi, her husband Vivek Dahiya and Aditi Bhatia are amongst the group of actors who are a part of the show. Even though Vivek was a part of the show only for a brief period of time, he has surely made a place in the hearts of the audience of the show.

Recently, Aditi, Divyanka and Vivek had a lovely reunion. Later, they took to social media and shared their pictures from the reunion. The three of them look quite happy as they pose together for the pictures.

Take a look below.