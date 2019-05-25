Divyanka Tripathi wears the chef hat in style

MUMBAI: Divyanka is one of the most loved actresses of the television industry and is ruling the television screens with her performance as Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

The actress has a massive fan following. Divyanka has been juggling the shoot of her daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and her digital series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala these days.

The actress will be seen in a refreshing new avatar in the web series, wherein she will play a chef. Starring opposite the gorgeous actress will be TV heartthrob Rajeev Khandelwal.

The first look of Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala is already out, and viewers are already in love with the lead pair's sizzling chemistry.

Reportedly, Divyanka is taking a one-month break from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein to shoot for the web series.

