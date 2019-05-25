News

Divyanka Tripathi wears the chef hat in style

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 May 2019 06:50 PM

MUMBAI: Divyanka is one of the most loved actresses of the television industry and is ruling the television screens with her performance as Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

The actress has a massive fan following. Divyanka has been juggling the shoot of her daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and her digital series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala these days.

The actress will be seen in a refreshing new avatar in the web series, wherein she will play a chef. Starring opposite the gorgeous actress will be TV heartthrob Rajeev Khandelwal.

The first look of Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala is already out, and viewers are already in love with the lead pair's sizzling chemistry.

Reportedly, Divyanka is taking a one-month break from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein to shoot for the web series.

Check out the post here.

Tags > Divyanka Tripathi, television industry, television screens, Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, Rajeev Khandelwal, Tellychakkar.,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kunal Kemmu celebrates birthday with family

Kunal Kemmu celebrates birthday with family
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Hrithik Roshan
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Manish Naggdev
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora

past seven days