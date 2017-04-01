Divyanka-Vivek are the first jodi to get eliminated from Nach Baliye 8

Star Plus’ Nach Baliye (BBC) is all set to roll out its next exciting season from tomorrow (2 April).

The makers have shortlisted popular TV jodis to burn the dance floor with their sizzling chemistry and moves.

As we know, Nach Baliye will be judged by Bollywood beauty Sonakshi Sinha, popular choreographer Terence Lewis and director Mohit Suri. The show will be hosted by Karan Tacker and Upasana Singh.

And even before the season gets aired, Tellychakkar has some shocking news to share with its viewers.

As per our sources, Yeh Hai Mohhabatein fame Divyanka Tripathi and her better half and actor Vivek Dahiya will be the first couple to get eliminated from the show.

Shocking!!!

Yes, the actors did perform well but could not stand up to the other couples. With low scores, Divyanka-Vivek sadly moved out of the show.

But guys, don’t get upset as it was a small prank that Tellychakkar.com played on its readers on April Fool’s Day. Ha ha!!!

Tellychakkar.com wishes Divyanka and Vivek all the very best and may they have a long run in the show.