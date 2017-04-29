Divyanka-Vivek recreate film Sadma in their upcoming act!

Good news for all the DiVek fans!!

Divyanka Tripathi, who dropped out of an act last minute due to slip disc, performed this week, alongside hubby Vivek Dahiya and the couple received appreciation for the act.

Apparently, the act was loosely inspired from 1983 super hit film Sadma, and the judges immediately connected with the act reminiscing about the film. They appreciated the couple for presenting an emotional act recreating the entire movie in three minutes.

Sadma starring Sridevi and Kamal Hassan is a story of a young woman who regressed to childhood after suffering a head injury in a car crash. She ends up trapped in a brothel before being rescued by a lonely school teacher who falls in love with her.

Their act was a highlight of the show with Divyanka’s comeback after a week who performed wearing a waist belt. Divyanka’s autistic child-woman performance came as a huge surprise for her fans who have never seen her in this avatar before.

A source reveals, "Divyanka was advised a strict bed-rest but she decided to perform anyway. The choreography was carefully planned owing to her injury but Vivek took over and stunned the audiences in his solo part. Their act was inspired from the cult drama series Sadma. The couple were the second highest scorers for the week."

