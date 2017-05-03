Divyanka-Vivek's face-off to add drama in Nach Baliye 8

We all have been drooling over the stunning acts performed by star jodi of Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya on Nach Baliye 8 (BBC), haven’t we?

Can you guess what’s coming up next in line?

A face-off!! Yes, in this week’s Nach Baliye 8’s episode, viewers are going to see a visual treat as Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya will perform a dance combat with each other.

Divyanka will be seen dancing in Madhuri Dixit’s avatar while hubby Vivek will be seen in the famous Michael Jackson avatar.

Vivek Dahiya is a huge fan of MJ thus it will be very exciting to see him shake a leg in MJ’s avatar. The couple will also adorn the outfits.

Divyanka will be seen in a dress similar to that worn by Madhuri’s ‘Aaja Nachle’. While Vivek will be seen donning the emblematic black and white MJ outfit.

TellyChakkar.com had reported about Divyanka’s back injury recently. Due to which she was unable to perform for one episode.

With the 'show-must-go-on attitude', Vivek had performed along with their choreographer. He earned a lot of appreciation from the judges for his efforts.

Nach Baliye 8 airs every Saturday-Sunday on Star Plus at 8.00pm.

Let us know what you think about Divyanka-Vivek’s face-off look!