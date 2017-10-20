Bigg Boss 11 has swept the nation by storm with its eclectic mix of gharwale and padosis. While Commoners have grabbed everyone’s attention, the celebrities are surely revealing their dark side. Raising excitement levels and in keeping with the festive times, Bigg Boss 11 is set to celebrate Diwali in its own unique way by introducing 2 Wild Card Entries. This surprise entry of 2 more ‘gharwale’ will not only add to an already chaotic and volatile atmosphere in the Bigg Boss House, but also rejig any alliances that have formed so far.

Shocking the nation with his most abrupt exit was Bigg Boss’ contestant Priyank Sharma, who was asked to part ways from the show on disciplinary grounds. However, Priyank is now being given a chance to redeem himself by entering the house again as a wild card entry! He said,“This season of Bigg Boss has been explosive from the word go. My journey was incomplete because of an impulsive decision, but this time round I’ll be going back into the house to make amends and in the right way with a new outlook and all the advice that Salman Sir gave me.”

Adding to the volatile bunch of the house is none other than the viral internet sensation who shocked the country with her cringeworthy pop numbers. With over 25 million views, Dhinchak Pooja is now a public figure who will enter the house with the sole aim of earning maximum traction for herself. Whether she will write new songs or collaborate with rapper A-Cash is yet to be determined, but Pooja has her eyes set on the big prize – Salman Khan himself. She said, “the show is a great platform for me. I don’t have any strategy in mind about how I am going to be once I am in. I just want to be myself and deal with situations and issues as they arise.”

With these 2 wildcard entrants all geared up to raise the temperature inside the Bigg Boss house. The show promises to offer double the fun and drama in the coming week!