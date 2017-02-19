Diya Aur Baati Hum 2 gets its title

Curiousity and excitement have been surrounding the launch of the second season of Star Plus' Diya Aur Baati Hum.

The Shashi Sumeet Productions Pvt Ltd daily received magnamous response from viewers and critics for its heart warming tale of a girl who wanted to become an IAS officer. And the one supporting her all along was her uneducated husband who crossed all boundaries to make her wife's dream a reality.

Interestingly, the story was inspired by a real story.

Playing the lead roles, Deepika Singh and Anas Rashid as Sandhya and Sooraj, the show became a record breaking success for the channel and producers.

As viewers would know Diya Aur Baati Hum reached its climax a few months back and fans were happily surprised when the makers announced a new season.

Today (19 February), Star Plus announced the new season in the presence of Bhabho (Neelu Waghela), one of the most loved characters in the show, in Kerala.

While interacting with the media she revealed that the track would now move ahead in 'God's own country' Kerala.

She also announced the title of the sequel.

Any guesses about the same?

It's 'Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji'. As you can recall, the words made up the title track of Diya Aur Baati Hum.

Woaaah....isn't it a perfect name???

Let us know what is your take in the comment box below.

As exclusively reported by Tellychakkar.com, Rhea Sharma and Avinesh Rekhi will play the leads.