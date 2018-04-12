Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Diya to be held responsible for theft in Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Apr 2018 06:00 PM

Diya (Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar) and Ratan (Rohit Suchanti) share quite a chemistry in Sony TV’s Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya (Shashi Sumeet Productions). While Kaki Maa has always wished best for Diya everytime, this time, she will be seen displaying a bad temper.

Why so?

What do you think of&nbspRishta Likhenge Hum Naya?

Well, Diya has robbed Kesar Mahal’s antique jewellery for reasons of sorts in mutual decision with Kaki Maa (Additi Deshpande). However, the same jewellery has now got robbed by a thief!

A source informs, “Kaki Maa fumes with rage over the theft. They all blame Yash (Siddharth Shivpuri) for the burglary given the fact that he was responsible for keeping a watch over the jewellery. Moreover, they will raise an obvious doubt on him as his parents were wicked minded. However, Diya will come in support of Yash and will assert that he cannot commit such a crime. Kaki Maa will throw a fit of how Diya’s carelessness has actually landed them in a fix and that they are now broke.

Diya will then promise to nab the thief and get back the lost jewellery.”

How will Diya manage to do this?

Tags > Diya, Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar, Ratan, Rohit Suchanti, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Sony TV, Shashi Sumeet Productions Pvt Ltd,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra at a book launch!

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra at a book launch!
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Kaith Handa
Kaith Handa
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Aniruddh Dave
Aniruddh Dave
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth

poll

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days