DJ’s new web-series for ALTBalaji

MUMBAI: DJ’s - A Creative Unit, which is helmed by Tony and Deeya Singh, has produced many hit shows such as Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Left Right Left, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, and Chotti Bahu – Sindoor Bin Suhagan, is working on a new project.



According to our sources, they are currently concentrating on rolling out interesting concepts OTT platforms. There are already reports about them producing a web-series titled Mannphodganj for Applause Entertainment featuring Miss India 2015 semi-finalist Pranati Rai Prakash in the lead role.



We have now learned that the makers are gearing up to launch another web-series. It will stream on ALTBalaji.



We could not get through to the producers for their comments.



TellyChakkar will update readers on further development.