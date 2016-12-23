DNA test to prove Shivaay being father of Tia's baby in Ishqbaaaz

Ishqbaaaz is not merely about three handsome guys, pretty girls and some tashan filled romance between them. It is also about thrilling drama that keep you hooked to TV screens.

This week, viewers will experience a major surprise with Tia (Navina Bole) breaking her pregnancy news.

Tia would state that she is carrying Shivaay’s (Nakuul Mehta) child.

Stunned by shocker, Shivaay would decide to opt for a DNA test to prove his innocence. Fortunately for him, his wife Anika (Surbhi Chandna) would support him.

But voila! Kahani mein aayega twist.

The reports will actually be positive, corroborating Tia’s claim.

Whaaaat? We are as shocked as you guys!

Thinking it to be Tia’s plans, Anika will ask Shivaay to take the test again and surprisingly, the result will be the same.

Is Shivaay really the father of Tia’s child? Or is it Tia’s ploy to corner him?

We called Surbhi for a comment but she was caught up in a shot.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more exclusive news and updates!