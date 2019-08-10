Do you think Anurag deserves a second chance in Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is currently witnessing interesting twists and turns in Anurag and Prerna’s lives. While Komolika brought in the first phase of the problems between them, Prerna fought to keep their love together and almost succeeded. Now, Mr. Bajaj has blackmailed Prerna into marrying him, and Anurag is trying to get Prerna back in his life.



The acting of the ensemble cast is fabulous, and the strong and crisp storyline has us hooked. True to the name of the show, the love story of Anurag and Prerna will go through multiple 'kasautiis' time and again, and just when we think that the show might hit monotony, the creatives bring in another spicy track!



Currently, Prerna is by Mr. Bajaj’s side and has simultaneously promised Moloy Basu that the Basu mansion will remain his forever. Further, soon, Mr. Bajaj and his family will move into Basu Badi. Mr. Bajaj’s daughter Kuki will be seen addressing Prerna as 'Ma', which shocks and upsets Anurag, specifically because he realizes that Prerna has accepted Mr. Bajaj and his family.



We recently questioned whether Prerna is doing the right thing. Another thought that came to mind is whether Anurag deserves a second chance.



Anurag has always stood by Prerna, to the extent that he did not even fill Komolika’s maang with sindoor. Don't you think Prerna and Anurag should talk things out frankly, without any hidden secrets?



Here's what a few of our readers had to say.



'Prerna had to get married to Mr. Bajaj out of force and without specifying anything, Anurag has understood that Prerna was forced into this marriage. I think Anurag should accept this and move on that depressing himself further.' – Sonali Mathur, Student.



'I feel Anurag should get another chance. Why not? Anurag is absolutely right, and he just cannot understand what Prerna wants. He is doing all things possible to win over her.' – Farhan Khan, Sales Executive.



'In my opinion, Prerna has accepted Kuki, and if Anurag loves her so much, he should be content with her decisions and in fact be by her side in her hour of need. If he has realized that she is forced into marriage, he should also understand that she is weak and emotional and needs someone of her own to talk to.' - Jessica D’souza, Law student.



What are your thoughts on the same?