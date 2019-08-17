Doctor asks Bhallas to change their reaction towards Raman in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus’ show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will showcase an interesting twist and turn.

It was earlier seen that Raman gets operated and gets a new face.

Raman’s face was completely damaged post the accident and hence doctors have restructured his face.

Also, Raman’s vocal cords were damaged and hence his voice is changed.

Now when Raman’s face bandage comes out, the entire family gets shocked to see his new face.

Doctors ask family members to change their reaction and support Raman.

Doctors ask a family member to react in Raman’s favour and make him feel comfortable.

Let’s see how the Bhalla family accept this new Raman in their life .