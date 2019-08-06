News

Does Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie look like her? Read to know...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Aug 2019 07:16 PM

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor is one of the busiest working women. However, the producer-director beautifully balances motherhood and her professional life. 

Ekta became a mother on 27 January this year. She welcomed her first child via surrogacy. She named her son as Ravie. She very rarely used to post any video and picture on her Instagram handle. However, recently, she shared a cute video of her son Ravie with her best friend Mona Singh. In the video, Ekta, who is also recording the clip, asks Mona if her son looks like her, to which Mona playfully screams NO, further saying that he looks cuter. Sorry, Ekta, after all 'Dost sach bolte hai!' (this is what her caption read).
The video is super cute. Her industry friends like Anita Hassanandani and Pooja Bannerjee have commented on the video and they are in all 'awe.' 

Take a look below at the video:

Pictures from the set of Dance India Dance

