"Does my mother wear a BIKINI?" Vikas YELLS at Priyank for insulting his mother

Every task inside the Colors Bigg Boss house looks and feels psychologically Herculean. It becomes very difficult to maintain sanity. Therefore it wasn't much of a surprise when the housemates were drained because of the luxury budget task this week.

As a part of the task, the housemates were divided into two teams. One team had Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, Hiten Tejwani and Akash Dadlani in it, while the other team included Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Luv Tyagi and Arshi Khan. Puneesh Sharma was the 'sanchalak' of the task.

For the first leg, Hina and her team were the robots, and the job of the opposite team was to get a specified reaction from the robots, who have to mask their emotions to win the task.

For the second round, the tables were turned and this time, Vikas, Shilpa, Arshi and Luv, were the robots. When the members of the other team were asked to make the robots laugh, Priyank decided to wear Hina’s three piece bikini in order to have them rolling in laughter. He did that, but as he was trying to make Vikas laugh, he addressed him as ‘Gucheepu’, a nickname that Vikas’mother addresses him with.

This didn’t go down well with Vikas,and he lashed out at Priyank and told him that despite knowing that his mother calls him Gucheepu, Priyank said it intentionally.

“Does my mother wear a bikini?”hollered an angry Vikas. Priyank then bowed down to Vikas and apologised to his mother as well. However, no one knows whether he actually meant it or no.

Whatever be the case, this show of an apology by Priyank made Vikas angry even more. He pushed Priyank away and asks him to not put up an act.

What do you guys think? Did Priyank take Vikas' pet name 'Gucheepu' on purpose? Did he wear a bikini and gyrate in front of the house because he wanted to show Vikas' mother too does that? Did his apology to Vikas have any weight or was it just a show?

Did Vikas' mention of the fact that his mother calls him Gucheepu intentionally done to draw attention of the viewers towards himself and also to the fact that now Priyank and he are not friends?

Tell us what your opinions are and for more such updates keep a tab on TellyChakkar.