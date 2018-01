Actress Shubhangi Atre, who is currently seen in TV show "Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai", says she would love to appear in a reality show.

"I am open for being part of reality shows. Doing a show like ‘Bigg Boss' in future will be fun. Even ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi' or ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' are interesting. I will be happy to introduce the real me to my fans," Shubhangi said in a statement.

"Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai" is aired on &TV.

(Source: IANS)