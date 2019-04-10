Doing Inside Edge was the best decision of my life: Tanuj Virwani

MUMBAI: Tanuj Virwani is the son of veteran actress Rati Agnihotri. The actor is young, handsome, and definitely raring to go. In a time where actors brag about their films being a hit, Tanuj makes no bones about the fact that his films didn’t do well at the box office. Although he didn’t have a good run in films, this talented actor received acclaim for his portal of a cricketer in the web series Inside Edge. He will be now be seen in Zee5’s Poison and Inside Edge 2. The actor is confident and surely here to stay.



TellyChakkar had an interaction with the actor and asked him about his upcoming projects, his take on nepotism, and his view on social media these days.



We asked Tanuj if he believes that web-series will take over television and Bollywood, to which the actor said that he doesn’t think so, as people like to watch shows on their phone when they are traveling to work, etc. Moreover, series have fewer episodes. The web series boom will continue to flourish if we stick to good quality and content.



Poison revolves around a man who was wrongly accused of murdering his family and was sent to jail. After seven years, he decides to take revenge for his family’s death. The length that he goes to avenge the death of his family forms the crux. Arbaaz Khan plays a gangster and Ferry Daruwala plays a cop. Riya Sen also has a pivotal role.



Tanuj further also spoke about Inside Edge 2 and said that they wrapped the shoot in the month of December. There were some scenes that needed to be reshot along with some pending patchwork. He finished these last week.



His character in Inside Edge is that of a pin-up boy of cricket. It shows that when success comes your way, you tend to forget the main reason you started loving the game. The second season has some surprises for the audiences.



Tanuj was overwhelmed with the success of Inside Edge 1. He did the series as the script was good. He continues to get compliments for his performance and believes that the best decision of his life was to work in it.



After being a part of a few Bollywood movies, Tanuj has decided to focus on web series. He feels it’s as good as doing a movie and gives him character satisfaction. He is open to Bollywood movie if the role is strong.



Tanuj is also a star kid, so we asked him his view on nepotism debate. He said that it exists everywhere but is glorified in the glamour world. He added that he is proud that whatever he has achieved is because of his own hard work. He uses his dad’s surname Virwani and not Agnihotri. Even when he debuted, no one knew he was veteran actress Rati’s son.



Tanuj has also directed web series Naash. When we asked him if he intends to pursue direction, he said that the initial plan was writing and direction. He has a YouTube channel called Pin Drop Violence.

On the social media craze, he said that it is great for actors as they get to connect with their fans, but because of it, youngsters have lost their charm. They are just glued to the phone.



So is he open to reality shows? He stated that he doesn’t want to do them, as he doesn’t want the world to see his real side and as he doesn’t know if these shows are real.

Finally, we asked him if we would see him and his mom together in a series, to which he said that he was working on a web serieswith her but that didn’t materialize. He has shared space with her in Bollywood movie Purani Jeans and hopes to work with her soon.



Good luck, Tanuj!