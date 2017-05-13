The world of web-series is very different from TV: Ridhima Pandit

We have seen this Maharashtrian beauty in several TV commercials and last year, we saw her amazing acting skills as a robo-bahu in Life OK’s ‘Bahu Humari Rajni Kant’.

Yes, we’re talking about the beautiful Ridhima Pandit!

Ridhima has been shooting for a web series for Voot along with Shamita Shetty (Shilpa Shetty’s sister) and Aparshakti Khurrana (Ayushmann Khurrana’s brother).

In a chat with TellyChakkar.com, Ridhima speaks about her character and the experience of being a part of a web-series.

On being part of the project, Ridhima says, “After playing the main lead in ‘Bahu Humari Rajni Kant’, I wanted to do something different. Luckily, this fell into my lap. Doing a web-series is altogether distinctive from a TV show. Our shoot got wrapped in six months, whereas, a TV show keeps you committed for a long time.”

“I play the role of an innocent small town girl, but my character will have many shades,” she says. Ridhima will be starring opposite Aparshakti in the web-series.

“We did a lot of workshops before the shoot began. Suparn Verma (director of the web-series) is very passionate about detailing. We shot the entire series in Chandigarh’s most remote places,” she said.

“The series, a black comedy is filled with situations where you shouldn’t be laughing but you would,” says Ridhima.

The yet to be titled web-series will have seven episodes, and go on air in June.

Meanwhile, Ridhima also has a Marathi short film directed by Ankush Chaudhary in her kitty, and recently also made her fans and family proud by winning the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards (Best TV Debut).

Talking on the same, she said, “It feels great to be awarded for your work. An actor thrives on appreciation and these are the moments you cherish. Winning the award is one such fantastic moment, which I am currently celebrating with my near and dear ones. I will never forget to thank the people who made me achieve this, my producers Amir and Sonali Jaffar, my co-actors, my family for all the support. And last but not the least, the almighty.”

Great job Ridhima! We wish there are more coming your way!!!