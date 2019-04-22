Dolly Chawla and Bunty Chopra to feature in Laal Ishq

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another update on &TV’s Laal Ishq.

The show, which features spine-chilling stories each time, is set to roll out another exciting tale.

According to our sources, the upcoming episodic will narrate the story of a middle-class couple who now stay in a new city and start noticing paranormal activities in their house.

This particular story is produced by Shakuntalam Telefilms and features actors Dolly Chawla and Bunty Chopra.

Dolly, who to fame with Thapki Pyaar Ki, and Bunty Chopra, who has featured in films namely Special 26, Looose Control, and others, will depict a couple in the show.

We could not get through to the actors for their comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!