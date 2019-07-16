Dolly Chawla gets candid about role in Baavale Utaavale

MUMBAI: Actor Dolly Chawla, who is part of the show Baavale Utaavale is in love with its title. The actor says that it instantly attracted her to the show. “The show’s title Baavale Utaavale is really unique and catchy. The time I got to know that I am going to be a part of this show, I really got excited. It was the title which intrigued me,” says Dolly, who was last seen in the show Main Maike Chali Jaungi, Thapki Pyar Ki and Sasural Simar Ka.



Talking about her character, she says, “My character name is Tikdi. She is Guddu's wife, they had got married when they were kids. Guddu does not remember it but I do. I wanted my character to be playful which would be loved by the audience and even I would enjoy doing it. I am really loving my character.”

Rajan Shahi is a hit show maker and Dolly feels blessed to have got the chance to work with him. “I have never worked with Rajan sir before. I have seen his shows - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bidaai, etc - and I really wanted to work with a good production house. When I got to know that I am going to work in the show by Rajan sir's production house, I felt really good because being an actor if you do a show with a production you somehow get comfortable with it but then you worry about how will the next production house treat you. So, people get scared thinking about these things. The first two shows I did had the same producer, and now I am working with a new production house so I feel good. Rajan sir is really polite, the way he speaks and treats us is really good,” he says.



He adds, “I have seen Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bidaai. His shows really connect with the audience and that’s one of the reasons that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is still doing well even after so many years.”



Talking about her co-actors on the set, she says, “All of them are very good on the set but most of my scenes are with Paras, Shivani and Gaurav. I have known Gaurav from before as we worked in Thapki Pyar Ki so I am close to him as we have most of our scenes together.”