Don't give up on dreams, says Baavle Utaavle actress Shivani Badoni

26 Apr 2019

MUMBAI: There are thousands of actors who play supporting roles to the protagonists, give the film a new lease of credibility, and are as, if not more, talented as the main leads. However, they do not receive as much fame and stardom as they deserve. In our Casting Call segment, we present you actress Shivani Badoni.

The actress came all the way from Dehradun to Mumbai to make her acting career. She made her television debut with Baavle Utaavle opposite Paras Arora in 2019.  The show features her in the role of Funti.

In an interview with us, Shivani shared how she became an actress and also gave her advice to aspiring actors.

When asked how she got into acting, she said, ‘The passion of acting since childhood landed me in the city of dreams.’

She added, ‘Living in an expensive city like Mumbai and to sustain in an uncertain profession like acting is very difficult, but one should not stop believing on his or her dreams.’

The diva, who fought for her dreams and convinced her parents to give her a chance, has a message for all the aspiring actors. She said, ‘Nowadays, there are many options for the upcoming youth in acting and one should always be motivated and try harder even after rejection. Also, work hard with passion and faith, nobody gets there easily. One needs to be persistent and not give up.’

