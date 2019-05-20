Don’t mind if somebody is feeling good by writing about my affairs: Pearl V Puri

MUMBAI: Pearl V Puri is one of the most popular actors of small screen. He has acted in several shows including Meri Saasu Maa, Naagaarjuna-Ek Yoddha, and Naagin 3.

Along with his professional life, his personal life has also made headlines. He has been linked up with almost all of his co-stars by now. And lately, the actor is being linked with Surbhi Jyoti, his Naagin 3 co-star.

In an interview, when SpotboyE.com asked why he ends up getting linked-up to his co-stars, Pearl said, "Link-up ho nahi jata hai. Link up likh dete hain sab. How many link-ups will I do? They are just rumours. But honestly, I don't mind if somebody is feeling good by writing about my affairs or think about it. Like recently, I have been linked with Surbhi. Jab ki me and Surbhi are just good friends. She is a sweet girl and we spend a lot of time on the sets together as we love to keep the work environment light and happy. In everyone's life, you have that one friend in your work atmosphere with whom you gel extremely well and love to spend time with him/her. It doesn't mean that you are dating that person. In my case also it’s the same. They all were my good friends and I wasn't dating anyone.”

Speaking about his next project, Pearl will be seen in Bepanah Pyaarr. He will be seen playing the character of Raghbir in the upcoming show.