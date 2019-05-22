Donal Bisht teaches us how to take the perfect selfie

MUMBAI:Donal Bisht is one of the few actresses who made a mark in the television industry in no time. She made her debut with Ek Deewana Tha. The actress quickly rose to fame, and after working in Roop, she has become a household name.
In today’s time, almost everyone loves taking selfies. The gorgeous Donal recently shared a photo of hers and gave us tips on how to take a perfect selfie.
The actress said that one should be focused, take a deep breath and pose, and of course smile! She mentioned that happiness is getting the right selfie in one go.
Check out the post here.
