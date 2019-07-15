News

Donal Bisht turns an old man for her show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jul 2019 09:41 PM

MUMBAI: Donal Bisht has made a place for herself in the television world with her hard work. She is seen in Dil Toh Happy Hai ji, and recently, she experimented with her role for the show.

The actress sported a disguised look in the show, where the 25-year-old actor had to portray a character which was more than double her age.

Speaking about the same, the actress told Times of India, “The scene required Happy to play an old man as the kid Honey (Azinkya) is in danger. Rocky (played by Ansh Bagri) doesn’t know about and does not let her meet the kid, so he got her rusticated from the school. Happy’s love and care for Honey is unconditional and she will go to take care of him at any cost. Hence, she disguised herself as an old man and visits the school.”

She further told the daily, “I am very much fine with any kind of experimenting when it comes to my character. I am an artiste and doing such scenes gives me scope for improvement. It took me over two hours to get into the character and the results were outstanding.”

