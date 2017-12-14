Donal Bisht wears a 40 kg lehenga for her on-screen shaadi in Ek Deewana Tha!

The mystical thriller Ek Deewaana Tha has kept the audiences on tenterhooks with its different twists and turns. The gorgeous Sharanya (played by Donal Bisht) is all set to wow audiences with her transformation into a beautiful bride for the upcoming track. The creative team and designers worked together to fashion a trendy look for Sharanya’s bridal avatar with exquisite jewellery and a specially designed Lehenga!

When contacted Donal said, “Never in my life have I ever been decked up from head to toe. My Lehenga has been specially designed with golden embroidery all over it. It also weighs about 40 kgs which is the heaviest one that I have worn till date. I loved the intricate pieces of jewellery that the creative team provided for this sequence – the maangteeka, jhumkas and bangles with beautiful necklaces. It took almost 2 hours to get into the elaborate look of a dulhan and for a moment, I forgot that I am dressing up as a bride for a shoot sequence!”

In the upcoming sequence, after facing multiple obstacles, Sharanya and Vyom (played by Vikram Singh Chauhan) are getting ready to tie the knot. Will this be the start of a beautiful journey or will they face hindrances on this auspicious occasion?