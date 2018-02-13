Donal shakes a leg for the first time ever on her show

Mumbai Love is in the air with Valentine’s day around the corner. Television audiences are on cloud nine after witnessing one of their favourite onscreen couples Namik Paul (Shiv) and Donal Bisht (Sharanya Bisht) rekindle their romance from their college memories. As per the earlier track, Sharanya has regained her memory and remembers the special moments she had spent with Shiv. While going through her old possessions, she stumbles upon a memento which takes her back to the glorious college days of all fun and frolic with Shiv.

With people all over celebrating the week of love along with their partners, Shiv and Sharanya will also be seen partying and grooving as they recreate the melodious romantic number ‘Uff Mere Dil Mein’ from the hit romantic action flick – ‘Bang Bang.’ The team shot the sequence in a record time of 4 hours even though Donal has never performed a dance number before.

When contacted, Donal said, “It’s been a fantastic time on the sets when we shot the dance sequence. I have never danced for any television show before. Our fans had been requesting a lot for the makers to include a romantic dance on the show and with Valentine’s Day around the corner, the creative team planned for it on an urgent basis. It was amazing to dance with Namik on one of my favorite songs. Initially I was apprehensive that I would take time to learn the dance moves, but surprisingly I danced to the rhythm in tandem along with others and we wrapped the shoot in a matter of hours. I can’t wait to dance again and I have a feeling that we shall shoot for another dance sequence soon. Let’s wait and watch!”

Hope you had fun grooving to the music Donal! We can't wait to see your performance. Keep dancing!