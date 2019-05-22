Donna Munshi joins Ruslaan Mumtaz in Babes and Bitches

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with some interesting updates from the digital world.

We already reported about Falak Films Production and Butterfly Films and Entertainment coming up with a new web-series titled Babes and Bitches

.



We also exclusively reported about handsome hunk Ruslaan Mumtaz being roped in for the project

.



Now, the latest update is that Karwaan fame Donna Munshi will be joining Ruslaan in the web-series



We couldn’t get through to Donna for a comment.



