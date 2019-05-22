News

Donna Munshi joins Ruslaan Mumtaz in Babes and Bitches

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
22 May 2019 11:30 AM

MUMBAITellyChakkar is back with some interesting updates from the digital world.

We already reported about Falak Films Production and Butterfly Films and Entertainment coming up with a new web-series titled Babes and Bitches

(Read here: Ruslaan Mumtaz roped in for Falak Entertainment and Butterfly Productions' next?).

We also exclusively reported about handsome hunk Ruslaan Mumtaz being roped in for the project

(Read here: Falak Entertainment and Butterfly Production to roll out a web-series titled Babes and Bitches). 

Now, the latest update is that Karwaan fame Donna Munshi will be joining Ruslaan in the web-series

We couldn’t get through to Donna for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Donna Munshi, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Babes and Bitches, web-series, Falak Films production, Butterfly Films,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Wedding fever in Naagin 3

Wedding fever in Naagin 3
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Faisal Sayed
Faisal Sayed
Ashish Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor
Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

past seven days