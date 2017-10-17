Actress Additi Gupta, known for shows like "Ishqbaaz" and "Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil", says she doesn't like to step out for gold shopping on Dhanteras, being celebrated on October 17 this year.

"I had earlier tried to get gold and silver coins on Dhanteras, but now I don't enjoy as shops look like fish markets," the actress said in a statement.

While the shops selling metals are generally full of buyers, there are other items that she likes to purchase.

"There are good offers for a lot of products that can be gifted to orphans. So I urge others to buy a gift for them and try to light up the festive day and enjoy sweets and snacks with them, the way I do every year," she said.

(Source: IANS)