Hot Downloads

Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja

poll

Which 'Star Plus Dopahar' show are you enjoying the most?

Which 'Star Plus Dopahar' show are you enjoying the most?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who is your favourite Nach Baliye contestant?

Who is your favourite Nach Baliye contestant?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Double dhamaka in Sony TV’s Beyhadh

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Apr 2017 03:06 PM

If you are craving for some masala and drama, do tune your TV sets to Sony Entertainment Television tonight!

The much loved daily Beyhadh will have some action packed twists and turns in its coming episode.

The Cinevistaas show will see Sanjh (Aneri Vajani) trying to sort out the differences between Ayan (Sumit Bhardwaj) and Arjun (Kushal Tandon).

Sanjh will bring the two brothers face to face and ask them to sort out their differences.

Wohhoo!!

Shared a source, “Ayan and Arjun will have a dramatic confrontation, wherein Ayan will blame Arjun for bringing miseries in the family by marrying Maya (Jennifer Winget). As for Arjun, he will try hard to explain his actions to Ayan.”

On the other hand, viewers will see Maya trying to torture Swayam (Piyush Sahdev). She will get aggressive and lock her in her car’s dicky, and then throw him on the road. She will also try to shoot him.

Phew! Too much drama, isn’t it?

Well, do catch the episode tonight to soak in all the fun.

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more news and updates!!

Tags > Sony TV, Beyhadh, Aneri Vajani, Sumit Bhardwaj, Kushal Tandon, Jennifer Winget, Piyush Sahdev,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top