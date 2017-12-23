Double Trouble: Anita romances Tiwariji in Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai!

Tiwariji (Rohitashv Gour) has always dreamt about Anita Bhabhi (Saumya Tandon) romancing him in &TV’s Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai! (Edit II Productions).

In the upcoming episodes ahead, much to Tiwariji’s surprise, Anita Bhabhi will flirt with him. She will go to the extent of seducing him too. And it is not only Tiwariji with whom Anita will flirt but Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi) too.

Yes!

Anita’s antics clearly state that she is behaving strangely. And soon it will be revealed that she is a doppelganger.

A source informs, “This will be a fun-filled ‘double-trouble’ episode. Given the chaos, Vibhuti Narayan (Aasif Sheikh) will now step in to save his lady love in a quirky avatar which is sure to tickle the audience’s funny bones.”