Dr Ishani vows to expose Dr Siddhant's game in upcoming show Sanjivani 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Aug 2019 09:30 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus will launch the all-new version of medical drama Sanjivani on 12th August, 2019.

The star cast of the show includes Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli, Sayantani Ghosh, Namit Khanna, and Surbhi Chandna.

The story of the first season revolved around four medical interns, their fight against diseases and patient deaths, and how they managed their personal and work lives.

In the upcoming season, we learn that Dr Ishani (Surbhi Chandna) is new at Sanjivani.

She notices Dr Siddhant engaging in an unethical act as he accepts money for an operation.

Although he was helping someone, Ishani misunderstands him. Dr Siddhant is like the legendary Robin Hood and goes out of his way to help the poor.

Dr. Ishani accuses him falsely, as she is unaware of his ways. Thus, their misunderstandings begin.

