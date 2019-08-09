Dr. Rohit's unexpected gift for Sonakshi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: In the interesting daily soap opera Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, the most-awaited love story of heart surgeon Dr. Rohit Sippy and TV actress Sonakshi Rastogi is about to begin.

Rohit and Sonakshi resolve their past misunderstandings and become good friends.

In the previous episode, Rohit forgets his hoodie at Sonakshi's home, and she wears it to her shoot.

Rohit visits the set and sees the hoodie in Sonakshi's belongings.

When he asks her to return it, she denies having the hoodie.

However, when she learns that Rohit already saw it in her belongings, she runs to return it to him.

But Rohit hand the hoodie back to Sonakshi and tells her to keep it with herself.

Well, many more sweet moments are in store for the audience as the couple realizes that they are falling in love with each other.

